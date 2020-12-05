Sections
Madhurima Tuli on controversies around Bollywood: People are just trying to make a fuss about it

Madhurima Tuli on controversies around Bollywood: People are just trying to make a fuss about it

Actor Madhurima Tuli says Since the film industry is related to media, a lot so it is out there in front of everyone and that is why it gets talked about.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:21 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Madhurima Tuli has starred in films such as Baby, Naam Shaban and Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

Controversies and debates are all what engulfed Bollywood the past few months. While things seems to be slowly dying down, actor Madhurima Tuli says one must not pay heed to all that is being said about the Hindi film industry.

“There was a lot of negativity around entrainment industry in the recent months. Since our industry is related to media a lot so it is out there in front of everyone and that is why it gets talked about,” she shares.

On how she coped with it all, Tuli says avoiding the news was a big plus. “I was keeping myself busy with the things I love because towards the end everything gets settled and subdued and things will slowly get back to normal. Right now people are just trying to make a fuss about it and if you give them what they want, it will grow bigger and bigger so we might as well not pay any importance to it,” she explains. 

The functioning of the film industry was also put under the scanner with many pointing out how it has biases against people including those from the TV industry.



Agreeing to the same, Tuli says, “TV actors are looked down upon. If you are doing TV, film actors do not appreciate you that much.”

The actor, who has done TV as well as starred in films such Baby, Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015) and Naam Shabana (2017), says one can still be part of the film industry if they be at it.

“I think of you prove your capability and if you prove how talent then you are automatically be there amongst them and be a part of the industry,” she adds.

