Madhya Pradesh cop copies Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante stunt, gets fined Rs 5000, watch

Copying Ajay Devgn’s famous stunt from Phool Aur Kaante landed a Madhya Pradesh cop in trouble, see viral video here.

Updated: May 12, 2020 10:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MP cop does Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante stunt.

Actor Ajay Devgn’s famous stunt from his 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante is still a hot favourite after so many years. A cop in Madhya Pradesh, however, found himself in trouble after a video of him copying the stunt went viral.

In the video, the cop named Manoj Yadav, in charge of Narsinghgarh police station in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, can be seen doing the stunt. He balances himself on two slowly moving cars, with one foot on each of the roof of the two cars. The video has a title track of Rohit Shetty film, Singham, playing in the background. The scene features in Phool Aur Kaante, where Ajay does the same but with to bikes. The actor again did the same stunt with two cars in Golmaal Returns. Manoj Yadav’s look is also reminiscent of Ajay’s other hit film, Singham, where the actor played a tough cop.

 

The act got sharp response - Manoj was fined Rs 5,000 and warned against any such daredevilry in the future, police sources said on Monday. When the video of the stunt went viral on social media, senior police officials took a serious note of it as it will send wrong signals to the youngsters, they said.



Inspector General of Sagar range, Anil Sharma directed Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan to probe the matter. After investigation, the SP imposed the fine on the sub-inspector and warned him not to repeat such mistakes.

Ajay Devgn made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante, for which he also won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Ajay is a fitness freak and is among the most fit actors in Bollywood.

(With PTI inputs)

