Mahabharat actor Shaheer Sheikh confirms his engagement, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur’s video goes viral

Shaheer Sheikh announces engagement to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor: ‘Excited for the rest of my life’

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji Motion Pictures, are engaged. He took to Instagram to announce the happy news along with a picture of her flaunting her engagement ring. “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai,” he wrote.

Kumar Sanu says son Jaan Kumar Sanu should change his name: ‘He should write Jaan Rita Bhattacharya’

Singer Kumar Janu has said that his son Jaan Kumar Sanu should consider changing his name. Kumar suggests that he should use his mother Rita Bhattacharya’s name instead.

Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur Ali Khan light up as they take to the potter’s wheel in Dharamkot, watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who is on an extended Diwali holiday in Dharamshala with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a set of cute video and photos with her son Taimur Ali Khan. They were seen indulging in pottery.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares sweet throwback video of late actor pranking his family. Watch

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a sweet throwback video of the family. The video shows Irrfan pranking his family at a vacation by pretending to click their picture.

Grammy 2021 nominations: Beyonce dominates, The Weeknd calls process ‘corrupt’ after getting snubbed. Full list

Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favoured alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process corrupt.

