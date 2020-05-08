Mahabharat’s ‘Krishna’ Nitish Bhardwaj played a snake in film with Meenakshi Sheshadri, shares throwback pics

Actor Nitish Bhardwaj, of Mahabharat fame,has shared pictures with yesteryear Bollywood star Meenakshi Sheshadri and revealed he worked with her in the film Nache Nagin Gali Gali.

Sharing pictures from the film, Nitish wrote, “Meenakshi Sheshadri, my heroine in ‘Nache Nagin Gali Gali’; Where are you Meenu Mausi? I hope you are safe & with family. Thinking of you. You were kind to me in the shoot. #Meenakshisheshadri #MeenakshiSeshadri.”

Nache Nagin Gali Gali is Mohanji Prasad’s 1989 film where Meenakshi and Nitish essayed the role of shape-shifting snakes.

Nitish, who is best remembered for the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, had earlier spoken about his famous role in an interview, “Mahabharat is a book of life – it is the art of living. It teaches you how to live life. If there is Mahabharat (the book) in your house, you will know what all you are not supposed to do”.

Meenakshi has been sharing videos in lockdown, advising fans to look after themselves and those around us. Earlier this month, Meenakshi expressed her grief over co-actor Rishi Kapoor’s death. In the video, Meenakshi said: “It’s with a very heavy heart that I am talking to you today in memory of two fantastic actors the Bollywood industry – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. We have lost both these great personalities just the last few days. It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itself. We have lost such talented artists and such wonderful human beings. I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous – Damini. It was a wonderful experience working with him. He was a very considerate co-star, a great co-star brought the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji always.”

