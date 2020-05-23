Maharashtra minister hails Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrants: ‘On screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality’

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrant workers desirous of returning to their homes. Noting that Sood has played a villain in some of his films, the water resources minister termed the actor as an “inspiring hero” in reality.

“Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him @SonuSood,” tweeted Patil, who heads the state NCP unit. He also shared a picture of Sood standing near the buses reportedly arranged by him to ferry migrant workers.

Sonu had earlier said he is pained by the plight of migrant workers who are unable to go back home amid the nationwide lockdown and he will do everything he can to arrange for transport for them.

Sonu arranged more buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from the government of Uttar Pradesh. The actor had earlier organised multiple bus services for many such workers heading to Gulbarga, Karnataka from Maharastra.

“It has been an extremely emotional journey for me as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes walking on streets. “I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all,” Sood, 46, said in a statement.

As per arrangements, multiple buses left from Wadala and various parts of UP, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar, as well as to states like Jharkhand and Bihar.

The Happy New Year actor was present to bid goodbye to these workers who were stranded in the city since the lockdown began on March 25.

