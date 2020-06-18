Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad seeks probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘No newcomer should go through such torture’

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad has sought a detailed investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a series of tweets, he responded to reports that nepotism and professional setbacks may have had a role to play in the actor’s death and said that the ‘cartel story is scary’.

Awhad took to Twitter to raise questions about whether Sushant was blacklisted by certain heavyweights of the film industry and said ‘no newcomer should go through such torture’. He added that he would meet Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to discuss the case.

“In my personal capacity I think that a detailed enquiry should be done in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case. We have lost a upcoming talented actor who came from Patna to make place for himself in #Bollywood. The cartel story is scary and no newcomer should go thru such torture,” he wrote.

“I m personally meeting home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP and demanding a enquiry and the truth should b in public domain. We’re his movies stopped ? We’re his movies banned? Was he forcibly removed from certain movies ? Many such questions are doing rounds and leading to suspicion,” he added in another tweet.

Deshmukh said in an earlier tweet that the Mumbai Police will investigate the ‘professional rivalry’ as there were allegations that Sushant was suffering from clinical depression due to work. The police has so far recorded the statements of more than 10 people in connection with the case, including the late actor’s family members, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and close friend Mukesh Chhabra.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. The police said that it was a case of death by suicide, which was corroborated by the post-mortem report. His final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday in the presence of family members and a few members of the film industry. His ashes were immersed in the Ganga on Thursday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

