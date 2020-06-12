Maharashtra shoots resume: Are actors ready for it? Here’s what Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and more have to say

Yes, shoots are set to begin in Maharashtra for all formats, be it films television or web. Yes, people are excited that the industry can finally heave a sigh of relief. But are the actors themselves ready to shoot just as yet, when Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise?

Within the trade, too there are many speculations. Trade expert Atul Mohan says that actors are rich enough to not ask for a higher fees to shoot in such a scenario, but rumours doing the rounds suggest that “the big actors have shown concern, that they are not going to shoot for the next three-five months. It is difficult as of now. Once things are okay and vaccination is available, then it would be possible. But a lot of people are not in the mood to work in a scary atmosphere.”

But most of the actors we talk to are wiling to shoot, though they have their reservations. Taapsee Pannu, who has a lot of projects in the pipeline such as Haseen Dillruba and Shabash Mithu, says she is ready to shoot, “A couple of weeks back, I realised that the cases are going to increase. Every day, we get to know that ‘this is the highest’, I realised this is something we have to live with. I don’t know the solution to it, some talk about immunity, precautions, flattening... matter of fact is we have to behave, live with it and move ahead, doing whatever we can to stay away from the problems. But you can’t just stop living.”

Bhumi Pednekar, who has the film Durgavati lined up, says she is ‘just waiting’ to back on set to shoot. “I am such a workaholic,” she confesses. “I have been keeping myself occupied reading stuff and spending time with loved ones in the last two months. But I can’t wait to go back on a film set. Whenever anyone tells me we are ready to shoot , I will just dive in.”

ONLY IF TEAM IS SAFE

Huma Qureshi is eager to go out and work, only if everyone is adequately protected. “I love working. We all are looking forward to going to a restaurant, catching a film, go for a drive maybe. I am no different, but safety comes first. Not just me as an actor, every single person on my team and the crew has to be protected. Not that ‘ma’am (Huma) should be protected’. What happens to the poor person who is at the bottom of the food chain?,” she questions.

HOW WILL WE MANAGE WITHOUT OUR TEAM?

The guidelines laid down by the Maharashtra government encourage the artists to do most of their get-up work at their homes and visit the sets with minimal staff. On set, ideally the same person should handle the makeup and hairstyling. Juhi Chawla says, “It’s a little strange right now… how do you go and work like that? But I would just say — at this moment if someone said ‘you have to report to shooting, let’s get started’, I haven’t asked myself if I am ready to go tomorrow. I would wait and see how it’s going. Finally, the fear of the coronavirus is greater than the virus itself, if you go by statistics.”

Mona Singh says that there are a lot of questions right now in everyone’s mind. “The thing is, if anybody sneezes or coughs, how many people would there be on the set? You have to get ready on your own. I have never done that, I don’t even know how to do my own makeup for camera. I am sure there will be many actors like me, or maybe not. We will have to learn how to work around it. Also, when you are shooting, there is a unit of 400-500 people. How are we going to shoot with a unit of 50 people? I don’t know, it’s a task,” says Singh.

MIXED FEELING

Dilip Joshi, most popular for playing Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says makers have been in talks if the shoot can be resumed. “As of now, we don’t have official info,” he reveals, “as to when we will start. The government has given permission, we are waiting for how practically (we can put it in practice). There are a lot of guidelines, follow karte karte kaise shooting possible ho paayega… Asit (Kumarr Modi, producer) bhai ne online meeting ki thi with us artists, for our point of view, and whether mentally, we are ready to shoot or not. It’s a mixed feeling... whatever Asit bhai decides.”

