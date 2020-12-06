Sections
Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam had a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion, with cameos by Sussanne Khan, Kanika Kapoor. See pics

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast members Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari had a reunion on Saturday. See pictures here.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 10:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast members Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari pose together.

Farah Khan Ali hosted a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives reunion, along with a few surprise cameos. Pictures from the get-together have been shared online.

Farah took to Instagram to share group pictures, and wrote in her caption, “Wonderful evening at home with close friends and family Laughed so much that it was a memorable one indeed. Grateful for these moments.” The pictures include Fabulous Lives cast members Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari, along with Farah’s sister Sussanne Khan, singer Kanika Kapoor and others.

“Too much fun,” Maheep wrote in the comments section of Farah’s post, while Bhavana dropped heart emojis. “Thank uuuu Farah for a lovely evening with old friends the best!” commented Neelam.

 



 

Sussanne also took to social media to share more pictures from the party. “Thank you faru for a fun night amongst our lovely girls, this room filled with bright energy and so happy for the super success for your show @seemakhan76 @maheepkapoor @neelamkotharisoni @bhavanapandey all uncut and so vulnerably charming hats off to you girls for coming across so perfectly you! kudos to u four! #womenempowerment #girlsiadore,” she wrote in her caption.

Also read: Twitter realises Ananya Panday lifted Khloe Kardashian’s line for Fabulous Lives: ‘Can’t believe Khloe copied her struggles from Ananya’

Released on Netflix, the ‘reality show’ Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been criticised for its vapid content, the scripted nature of certain scenes, and lifting elements from other shows. But it has maintained its position at the top of Netflix India’s most watched list since its debut.

