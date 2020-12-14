Sections
Maheep Kapoor posts old pics with Bollywood Wives Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari reacts

Maheep Kapoor posts old pics with Bollywood Wives Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari reacts

Maheep Kapoor, one of the four Fabulous Lives’ star, shared a bunch of throwback pictures of the lead actors in the show including Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni. See them here.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 10:58 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife and one of the stars of Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures with Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni. Also featuring in them was Gauri Khan.

Sharing them, she wrote: #Retro #fabulouslivesofbollywoodwives.” The first picture showed Maheep, Bhavana and Seema rocking the 90s’ style in casuals jeans and shirts/tops. Bhavana looked pretty in a fitting skirt. In another, Maheep, Neelam and Seema posed with Oprah Winfrey while the third picture showed Maheep, Bhavana and Seema with Gauri. The latter two were more contemporary pictures. Another picture showed Bhavana and Maheep with their respective daughters, Ananya and Shanaya. Incidentally, the two girls are the thickest of friends.

 

Reacting to the pictures, Neelam wrote: “Where do you dig out all these old pictures from ??” Talking about the show which is a hit on Netflix, one fan wrote in the comments section: “Watched from Nigeria and I can’t wait for season 2 y’all are so funny and entertaining.” Another fan wrote: “Fabulous but not more than gauri khan.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan works out to 90s song, leaves Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan amused

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a big hit online. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “The biggest problem is the self-serious tone the show has adopted. In the initial episodes, while introductions are made and the mood is set, Fabulous Lives is at its most entertaining. Sanjay Kapoor gives you genuine fish-out-of-water moments as the desi dad takes his daughter, Shanaya, to the prestigious and pretentious Le Bal, among the Parisian elite. Karan Johar comes in with the fireworks, striking the match that lights the first and only fight of the entire season. With not enough organic fights, makers resort to cooking some up. There is an evidently fake stalker angle and even phone conversations are scripted to the bone.”

