Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Maharashtra home minister

Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Maharashtra home minister

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s manager have been called in to record their statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:21 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar’s manager will record their statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Just days after actor Kangana Ranaut made allegations about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and questioned why the Mumbai police are not summoning certain people of the Hindi film industry, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that director Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar’s manager will be called for questioning.

“Tomorrow Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar’s manager too. If required, Karan Johar can also be called for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case,” he said while speaking to ANI.

 

Also read | Kriti Sanon pens heartbreaking note after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: ‘It’s not seri’



A day after Sushant’s suicide, Kangana had released a two-minute video speaking highly of the deceased actor and accusing certain sections of the film industry for not acknowledging the his talent. She had also claimed that some of the last social media posts by the actor made it evident that he was struggling to survive in the industry.



According to the police, statements of 39 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Light to moderate rainfall recorded in Uttar Pradesh
Jul 26, 2020 16:11 IST
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
Jul 26, 2020 16:10 IST
YourSpace: Must follow Kerala model to control virus spread, say residents
Jul 26, 2020 16:11 IST
Barring senior citizens from film sets not discriminatory: Maharashtra govt to HC
Jul 26, 2020 16:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.