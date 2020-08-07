Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mahesh Bhatt pens note ahead of Sadak 2 release, says ‘I carry no burden, have nothing to prove to anyone’

Mahesh Bhatt pens note ahead of Sadak 2 release, says ‘I carry no burden, have nothing to prove to anyone’

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, via his daughter Pooja, has shared a message ahead of the release of their film Sadak 2. Read it here.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 08:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Mahesh Bhatt with daughter Alia Bhatt.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has shared a message on behalf of her director father Mahesh Bhatt, as he prepares for the release of his new film, Sadak 2. Mahesh is collaborating for the first time with his youngest daughter, Alia Bhatt, on the film, a sequel to his 1991 hit.

“Note from my father,” Pooja wrote in the caption of her post, which included several black-and-white pictures of Sadak 2’s cast. “Hum taxi driver yeh kehtey hai ke safar shuru honey se pehley hum safar ke malik hotey hai magar jab safar shuru hotaa hai to safar hi malik hotaa hai (Taxi drivers say that they control the journey before it begins, but eventually, the journey takes control of everything).”

 

He continued, “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.That’s the duty and also the privilege of the Director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying ‘Mahesh chalein?’”



Sadak 2 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, it was announced on Thursday. The film was intended for a theatrical release, but producer Mukesh Bhatt said that they were forced to take the streaming route after the coronavirus pandemic shut down several industries, including film.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen shares screengrabs of hate messages they’ve received, promises to expose culprits

Both Mahesh and Alia have been at the receiving end of online abuse since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with many believing that they represent the ‘insider’ culture that ostracises ‘outsiders’ such as Sushant. Mahesh was even summoned for questioning by the Mumbai Police in connection to Sushant’s death.

Sadak 2 also stars Pooja, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. The film is a part of Disney+ Hotstar’s recently announced slate of Bollywood content, which also includes the upcoming films Laxmmi Bomb and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

