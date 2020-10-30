Mahesh Bhatt’s sister and nephew seek injunction against Luviena Lodh, want written apology, Rs 90 lakh in damages

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s sister and nephew on Wednesday filed an injunction against actor Luviena Lodh at the Bombay City Civil Court. Luviena has claimed to be a relative of the Bhatts’, and has accused her estranged husband Sumit Sabharwal of being involved in the drugs and flesh trade.

Mahesh Bhatt’s sister and nephew have moved the court, seeking a written apology and Rs 90 lakh in damages, according to Mumbai Mirror. Sumit has identified himself as merely an employee of the Bhatts, and not a relative.

The filmmaker’s sister, Kumkum Saigal has submitted that Luviena continues to live in a flat given to Sumit by her son, Sahil, as a gesture of goodwill. Despite Sumit having moved out of the Versova flat, it is being alleged that Luviena has avoided vacating it, on one pretext or another.

In her original video, Luviena had called herself the ‘the wife of Mahesh’s nephew’. She had claimed that Sumit supplied ‘drugs and women’ to various actors and that Mahesh knew all about it. She had called Mahesh ‘the biggest don of this industry’, adding, “If you don’t play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you...”

Luviena had named the Saigals in her video. “If something happens to me or my family tomorrow, the only people responsible for it would be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabherwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal,” she had said.

Mahesh’s daughter, Pooja Bhatt, had tweeted a clarification. “Please note that the lady in question is not a ‘relative’ since the man she was married to-Sumit Sabherwal is not MR Bhatt’s nephew as mentioned, nor related to him in any other way. Sumit is a senior production manager/head of production at @VisheshFilms,” she’s written.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has sought legal action against the ‘false and defamatory’ allegations. “Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised,” his lawyer said in a statement.

