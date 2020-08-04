Sections
Mahhi Vij’s daughter turns one: ‘Tara is and will continue to be my biggest weakness and strength in life’, watch video

Mahhi Vij has thanked doctors and her husband for helping her stay strong as ‘warrior’ Tara sailed through her struggles to turn one on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Mahhi has been sharing pictures and videos of her daughter Tara.

Actor-host Mahhi Vij has shared an adorable video on Instagram as her daughter Tara turned one Tuesday. The video is a montage of pictures and videos showing the young one’s journey from the hospital to being welcomed home and gradually to the current date.

Mahhi wrote alongside the video, “My warrior TARA! We turn a year old today, and looking back at the pre and post delivery experience, I can say that it was nothing short of a beautiful roller coaster ride! I still remember playing ‘Ludo’ the day my water broke, which was also on a very rainy day! We somehow rushed and made it to the hospital by 9:30pm, and through all the chaos the only thing on my mind was whether it was a girl or a boy! I was ecstatic when I finally got to see a lovely baby girl born.”

She then shared Tara’s struggles and wrote, “Tara was a premature baby, so they just allowed our faces to touch for a slight moment and then took her to the NICU. The next day was very emotional for me, to see her in there with all the tubes on and fighting the situation like a warrior! I even spoke to her in there, telling her to stay strong and come out to me soon, because I definitely wasn’t being able to see her like that! When I finally got to hold her close to my chest, it was an emotionally beautiful moment for me, something which I relive the feeling of even today! What I also realized is that seeing Tara get through that entire phase made me even more mentally stronger than I had ever imagined to be!”

 



Mahhi also thanked her doctors for supporting and helping her through the journey, “ None of this would have been possible to bear without support and love from our doctor Dr Roy,Sadhna Desai, and the nurses at Breach Candy hospital who were so caring and understanding, and always looked after me when I cried and got emotional. A special mention to Doctor Cryus, who would come everyday at 10am and patiently meet all of us parents, answer questions and reassure us that our kids would be absolutely fine! I will forever be grateful to him for keeping my daughter in safe hands and in good health and spirit always!”

Also read: Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe in Sushant case, sets up a new row

She also mentioned husband and actor Jay Bhanushali. “A big thankyou to Jay, the sturdy rock through this phase, without whom this journey would have been incomplete and impossible! Tara is and will continue to be my biggest weakness and strength in life! She has brought out a new and different side of me, which I am eternally grateful to her for doing so! Words cannot express how I am feeling on her first birthday today, but on this special day all I would like to wish for her is happiness, love and joy in abundance! Special thanks to @gaurav_richboyz @vivekkothari1137.”

Mahhi has been chronicling her journey as a mom on Instagram.

