Mahie Gill on Anurag Kashyap: ‘I am sure he can never ever speak like this about any of his actors’

Actor Mahie Gill has responded to her name being dragged in a case of sexual assault against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Anurag has been accused of sexual assault during a professional meeting. The actor, who made the accusations, also claimed that Anurag told her many female actors, including Mahie, are just a phone call away for him.

Mahie and Anurag have worked together in her Bollywood debut, Dev D. Anurag directed Dev D, which also starred Abhay Deol and was a modern day take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s famous novel Devdas.

Late Saturday, an actor accused Anurag of sexual assault when she went to meet him for work. She tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to take action and said that her ‘security is at risk’. National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma took cognisance of the actor’s tweet and asked her to send a detailed complaint to the commission.

Admitting that she has not been in touch with the filmmaker, Mahie told Times of India, “I really don t want to get into this rut, there’s already so much negativity happening around us. It is very easy to take names just because he launched us. All I want to say is that I have known Anurag for a long time now. We may not be in touch but I am sure Anurag can never ever speak like this about any of his actors. This is my statement and I don’t want to speak any further on this.”

Anurag has denied the allegations levelled against him. “Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (Wow, it took you so long to try to silence me. Never mind. In the process of silencing me, you dragged other women in this, despite being a woman. Please have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that every allegation is baseless),” he wrote on Twitter.

