Mahira Khan shares her childhood dreams, remembers her mom: ‘What I do miss is my Ama singing to me’
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shared a lullaby as she remembers how her mother would put her to sleep. She also talked about her childhood dreams.
Actor Mahira Khan, who was last seen in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has shared some details from her childhood in a fresh Instagram post. She recalled how her mother used to sing lullabies to put her to sleep.
Sharing a cute creative with a child sleeping with a lullaby playing in the background, Mahira wrote , “Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue.. or at least that’s what I was told. All I remember is, waiting for the night to come so that everybody else would fall asleep and I would have the night all to myself. I used to dream with my eyes wide open - imagining God knows what all. Acting in a film, winning something in school, talking to the boy I had a crush on.. I would play out different scenarios every night.”
“I can’t say I miss it.. because nothing really has changed ( except for the scenarios of course)! What I do miss, is my Ama singing to me when we were little. That used to put me to sleep right away.. P.S will be stealing more of your work for my stories @abdalmufti amazing art @kaavishtheband,” she concluded.
Remembering her grandparents on the occasion of Eid last week, the Pakistani actor shared a child picture and wrote, “Today I have really really missed my dada dadi. My old home, that feeling of excitement that I would get when Ama used to wake us up.. running upstairs to dadi to show her myself all dressed up. That tray - uff that tray.. my dadi used to set it up so beautifully! All of us cousins used to stand around waiting for our eidi.Today I give eidi.. I try to give it the same way my dadi used to give it to all of us. I think that’s the beauty of life - we pay it forward to our children and our loved ones. Eid Mubarak to all celebrating.”
Mahira has worked in several shows and films in Pakistan - Humsafar, Bol, Manto, among many other things and one Hindi film in Bollywood - Raees.
