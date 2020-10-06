Mahira Sharma slams Pavitra Punia as she defends Paras Chhabra, Himansh Kohli speaks on ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar’s wedding

Mahira Sharma asked Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia not to play the victim card while Himansh Kohli spoke about ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar wedding rumours.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia was dating Paras Chhabra, another man while being married, claims Mahira Sharma: ‘Don’t play victim card’

Mahira Sharma said that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia thrives on scandal and controversy, and blasted her for trying to play the ‘victim card’. Mahira claimed that Pavitra was ‘three-timing’ when she was in a relationship with Paras Chhabra.

Neha Kakkar’s ex Himansh Kohli reacts to reports of her wedding to Rohanpreet Singh: ‘If Neha is getting married, I am happy for her’

After rumours of singer Neha Kakkar’s wedding to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Rohanpreet Singh starting doing the rounds, the singer’s ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli has reacted to them. He said he was happy for them.

Shabana Azmi on why Kangana Ranaut makes ‘outrageous statements’: ‘She fears the day when she will no longer be in headlines’

Shabana Azmi said that Kangana Ranaut makes sensational but ‘outrageous statements’ because she is possibly scared of the day she will no longer make headlines. The actor has been at the forefront of insider-outsider debate after Sushant Singh Rajput death.

Bigg Boss 14 day 3 preview: Sidharth Shukla and Eijaz Khan get into shouting match over task

Bigg Boss 14 day 3 preview: Sidharth Shukla is seen getting into a heated argument with fellow ‘senior’ Gauahar Khan as well as Eijaz Khan over a jewellery task. Watch the new promo here.

‘Rhea Chakraborty is still in jail while wild conspiracy theories are being mulled over’: Kanika Dhillon demands actor’s release

After actor Swara Bhasker, Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillion has demanded that Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail. Rhea had been arrested in September over charges of procuring banned drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

