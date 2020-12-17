Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan biopic first poster: Mahesh Babu praises Adivi Sesh as 26/11 hero

The first poster of Major, a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was unveiled Wednesday and actor Adivi Sesh aced the look as the 26/11 hero. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, a pan India bilingual film, Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in leading roles

Sharing the poster, Telugu star Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh . I’m sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always!”

The film traces the journey of late army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life for India, in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Major is being simultaneously shot in Hindi & Telugu.

Earlier this year, on the death anniversary of MajorUnnikrishnan, the makers unveiled the look test image of Adivi Sesh along with a video where the actor revealed his journey of making the film, paying a tribute to the memories of the martyr.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was leading a team of NSG commandos to flush out terrorists from the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai when he was fatally wounded He was conferred the Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peace time gallantry award, on 26 January 2009.

His last message to his colleagues while carrying out the operation was, “Don’t come up, I will handle them.” These words have left a deep impression on his troop commandos. “Sandeep used to say he did not want to see a mother weeping over his colleague’s body and preferred his mother to bear the loss,” his father had told PTI in 2018.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to release in summer 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

