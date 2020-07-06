‘Make Dil Bechara highest watched movie ever’: Bollywood showers love on Sushant Singh Rajput film

The much-awaited trailer of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s swansong and Sanjana Sanghi’s debut as a leading lady, dropped online on Monday evening. The nearly three-minute clip crossed five million views on YouTube in under an hour and left fans teary-eyed.

Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra and many others shared the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput film on their respective Instagram accounts. Riteish Deshmukh said that Sushant and Sanjana were ‘magical’. “Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies,” he tweeted.

Sidharth Malhotra shared the Dil Bechara trailer on Twitter and said that he was eagerly waiting for its release. He wrote, “#DilBechara lovely, looking forward.”

Vidyut Jammwal shared the Dil Bechara trailer link in his Instagram bio and urged his fans to watch the film. “I want you all to watch this movie and we should make sure that this is the highest-watched movie ever,” he said in a video addressed to ‘Jammwalions’.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote on Twitter, “This trailer is all things love !! iam sure people will give it lots n lots of love ..” Mrunal Thakur shared the trailer on her Twitter page along with a number of heart emojis.

Madhur Bhandarkar called the Dil Bechara trailer ‘heartwarming’ and wrote on Twitter, “Wow, lovely, heart-warming trailer of #DilBechara , so looking forward to watch, My best wishes to @CastingChhabra and the entire team. #SushantInOurHeartsForever. @arrahman @foxstarhindi @DisneyplusHSVIP.”

Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who is helming Dil Bechara, shared an emotional note on Twitter. Sharing his journey of making the film, he wrote that Sushant ‘will live on in me till my last breath’.

Dil Bechara, an official adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars, tells the story of two youngsters battling cancer who find hope and love in each other. The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Subbalakshmi in supporting roles.

Though Dil Bechara was originally supposed to release in theatres in May, it is getting a direct-to-digital release due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming giant has announced that it will be available for free viewing to subscribers as well as non-subscribers, as a tribute.

