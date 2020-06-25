Sections
Home / Bollywood / Makers of Ranveer Singh’s 83 pay tribute to Indian cricket team on 37th anniversary of 1983 World Cup win. Watch video

Makers of Ranveer Singh’s 83 pay tribute to Indian cricket team on 37th anniversary of 1983 World Cup win. Watch video

The makers of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 paid a special tribute to the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team of 1983.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ranveer Singh will play Kapil Dev in 83.

Thirty-seven years ago on this day, the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev defied all odds to win their first-ever World Cup. On the anniversary of this milestone, the makers of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 paid a special tribute to Team India.

Reliance Entertainment shared a video on their official Twitter account along with the caption, “Magic was created. History was written. #OnThisDay, Team India won the World Cup and changed Indian Cricket forever. #ThisIs83. @therealkapildev #SunilGavaskar @KrisSrikkanth @JimmyAmarnath @cricyashpal #SandeepPatil @KirtiAzaad #RogerBinny @MadanLal1983 @syedkirmani14.”

The video starts with graphics of cricketers playing, followed by a group picture of the winning team. It ends with the words, ‘We salute the champions!’

 



83 will chronicle the events leading up to Team India’s historic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will play then captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and Jatin Sarna.

Also read | Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: 20 best photos with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur from her family album

83 was scheduled to hit the theatres in April but has been stalled as theatres across the country shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. There was speculation that it might see a direct-to-digital release.

Director Kabir Khan confirmed that the makers were offered a whopping sum to release the film directly online. However, he said that it will have a theatrical release, once the situation returns to normalcy. “83 is a film that has been envisioned and made to be experienced on the big screen and we are ready to wait for things to get normal and then release it in cinemas,” he said.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, 83 is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How affectionate are you? It might be hereditary
Jun 25, 2020 14:11 IST
Chinese nationals won’t be provided accommodation in hotels and guest houses: Delhi hotel association
Jun 25, 2020 14:10 IST
Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break
Jun 25, 2020 14:09 IST
16 vaccines against Covid-19 enter clinical evaluation stage: WHO
Jun 25, 2020 14:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.