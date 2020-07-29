Makeup artist Manish Karjaokar dies, Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza pay tributes: ‘These people are real backbone of our films’

Many Bollywood personalities paid tribute to makeup artist Manish Karjaokar who died recently. Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza were among those who remembered Mahesh.

Varun posted a picture of the late makeup artist with Remo D’Souza and wrote, “RIP Manish dada completly shocked he was on the sets of ABCD 2 and street dancer always jovial and a team player. These people are the real backbones of our films. Very sad news.”

Remo also posted a picture of Manish doing his makeup and captioned it as, “R. I. P. @manish_karjaokar you will be missed my brother:”

Raghav Juyal shared a picture with Manish and wrote, “M broken today , In agony , it pains alot to know that dada is no more with us , Kaise koi achanak se chala jata hai. Jiske saath tumne hansi-khushi sukh dukh ke saare pal bitaye hote hain. Dada kaha gae aap?”

Details of the death are awaited. .

