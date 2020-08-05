Making of Gunjan Saxena: How Janhvi Kapoor transformed into The Kargil Girl, watch video

Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the titular role of an air force pilot in her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has shared a glimpse of the making of the film. The video shows Janhvi training hard for her role and shooting under the supervision of the real-life Gunjan Saxena.

She shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Becoming Gunju. The most exciting, motivating and inspiring journey- discovering Gunjan Saxena. Discover her story, in #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl, premiering August 12, only on @netflix_in.” The film will be released during the Independence Day weekend, on August 12.

The video shows Janhvi Kapoor filming a few scenes in the uniform of an Indian Air Force pilot. She is seen running during a scene and reveals in the video that Gunjan, who was present on the set, asked her if she was getting tired after working so hard. Janhvi says in amazement, “Here I am literally pretending to do what you actually did and you are asking me if I am getting tired!” Gunjan is also seen asking her that she must be feeling very different in the heavy shoes.

Gunjan says, “I wasn’t very convinced that why someone wants to do a film on my life. You have lived your life and you don’t find it so exciting. Its only when somebody looks at it that way.”

The video also gives a sneak peek into Janhvi training for the film: she’s seen practising how to salute and how to hold a gun.

The trailer released on Saturday and chronicles the journey of a young girl with aspiration of becoming an IAF pilot. The video introduced its main cast and how a frail-looking girl with a passion for flying ended up flying rescue and recce missions for the IAF during the Kargil War.

As the trailer progresses, Gunjan (Janhvi) seems to find that to accomplish her dream is not easy, as she is reminded at every turn that she is a woman and weak because of it. Tripathi, who is seen essaying the role of Janhvi’s father in the film is the one who gives wings to her aspirations and supports her.

Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

