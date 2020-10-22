Malaika Arora birthday bash: Actor poses with son Arhaan as she heads out for a party. See pics

Actor Malaika Arora is all set to ring in her 47th birthday with friends and family. Malaika was spotted outside her home on Thursday evening with her son Arhaan.

Malaika was seen in a bright orange pantsuit and matching, colourful mask. Arhaan also looked cool in his casual outfit--a plaid black and white shirt and blue jeans which he pair with a black cap. When photographers outside her home asked her to pose for picture with Arhaan, Malaika happily obliged.

Actor Kareena Kapoor also seemed ready to party with her friend. She, who arrived back in Mumbai on Wednesday after a month-long shoot schedule in Delhi, was seen in a grey short dress and a denim jacket. Kareena’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan was also seen in a casual T-shirt and pants.

While Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was spotted with her by the paparazzi, he did share a picture of himself in a mask, ready to head out. Both Arjun and Malaika had been diagnosed with Covid-19 last month. After a few weeks in isolation, they both tested negative. Malaika took to Instagram to give a health update to fans and followers.“M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort (sic),” she wrote alongside her photograph.

“A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support,” she added.

Malaika had been shooting for her dance reality show India’s Best Dancer prior to her diagnosis. Actor Nora Fatehi took her spot on the show for a while in her absence but now Malaika has joined work again.

