Malaika Arora chills at home, has an important coronavirus message for fans

Malaika Arora has been staying home with her son for the last couple of months.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has an important message to give to all her fans - she posted a boomerang picture of herself and asked all to stay at home.

Taking to Instagram stories, she posted a clip showing her sipping a drink. The gif image also had the following words, written in Hindi: ‘Ghar pe raho (Stay at home.).”

Malaika has stayed put in her Mumbai home with son Arhaan for the last couple of months. Even though anxiety had begun to show, Malaika is determined to stay safe. She had, nonetheless, expressed her anxiety few days back, when WHO had revealed that the coronavirus was indeed airborne and could stay in air for 8 hours. She had written on Instagram, reacting to the news, “When does this nightmare end?”

The coronavirus challenge in Mumbai took a rather dramatic turn over the weekend as veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for Covid-19. Both the father and son have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital’s isolation ward, while Aishwarya and her daughter stay at their Mumbai home in self quarantine.

Abhishek’s Breathe co-star Amit Sadh too has decided to get himself tested.

On Sunday, veteran actor Anupam Kher too took to social media to inform fans that his mother, Dulari and his brother’s family including brother, sister--in-law and niece have all tested positive for the virus. He had, however, tested negative. Anupam also mentioned that while his aged mother had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, his brother’s family will self quarantine at home.

Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s actor Parth Samthaan has also tested positive for Covid-19. Reportedly, Karan Patel, who also reported to work last week for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the new Mr Bajaj, will also get himself tested.

With Government of Maharashtra giving some relaxations for work to commence in the TV and film industries, a number of units had decided to begin work.

