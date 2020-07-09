Malaika Arora concerned as report says Covid-19 is airborne, remains in air for 8 hours: ‘When does this nightmare end?’

Actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram stories to express her anxiety as new reports said that Covid-19 is airborne and the virus stays in air for 8 hours. She shared a clip of a news report.

Expressing her desperation, she wrote along with the picture: “When does this nightmare end?” The text of the image she shared read: “Covid-19 is confirmed as airborne and remain 8 hours in air. So everyone is required to wear mask everywhere.” Earlier, her building was sealed after a resident tested coronavirus-positive.

Malaika Arora posted this as one of her Instagram stories.

India has been under pandemic-related lockdown since mid-March. Starting June, a few concessions were provided by central and state governments and some film and television work has begun some work,though in small measure.

Malaika has, of course, stayed confined to her home in the company of her son, Arhaan. Every now and then, she expresses her desire to meet her parents and sister. In mid May, she has shared a family picture with her parents and sister and written: “50 days n counting .... miss u guys.”

In April though, she had sounded more positive and had posted a picture of herself, relaxing at home and had written: “Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep ,some introspection ,family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home....”

Through the entire lockdown period, her motivation for yoga has, of course, no signs of ebbing. Her Instagram feeds are full of videos and pictures of her yoga routine. On International Yoga Day in June, she had written: “People who know me, they know that everyday is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life - Both personally and professionally. And I’m not talking about just yoga asanas, I’m taking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this.”

“This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity.”

