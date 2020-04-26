Malaika Arora crashes Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram live, hilariously trolls him for ‘boring’ quarantine routine

Sections
Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika Arora made fun of his quarantine routine and sarcastically called it “very interesting”.

Malaika Arora dropped comments during Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram live on Saturday evening.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never miss a chance to pull each other’s leg, and it was no different on Saturday evening. She crashed her boyfriend’s Instagram live and poked fun at his daily routine during the lockdown.

With all shoots on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has turned out to be a much-needed break from work for several actors. Arjun, in an interaction, shared what his days in quarantine are like.

Arjun, who is self-isolating with his sister Anshula Kapoor, said that he wakes up around 9 and lazes around in bed for an hour before he gets out of the room. He then drinks coffee and catches up on the news. He revealed that he is into intermittent fasting during the lockdown and skips breakfast. Before lunch, he manages to squeeze in his workout.

Post lunch, he watches some more television and checks notifications on his phone. This is followed by a walk on the terrace in the evening, dinner and some more television.



RJ Malishka remarked that his quarantine routine was “very boring”, when Malaika dropped a comment and sarcastically said that it sounded “very interesting”.

Malaika Arora’s comments on Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram live.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a while now, and there has been a lot of speculation about their impending wedding. Recently, in an Instagram live, he addressed the marriage rumours and said, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” He added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now)?”

Meanwhile, Arjun has been doing his bit for the ones badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, he went on a virtual dinner date with five bidders. The funds raised are being used to feed the families of 300 daily wage workers for a month.

