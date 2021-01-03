Malaika Arora drops stunning pool picture, wishes a glorious Sunday

Sections
Malaika Arora has shared yet another pool picture from Goa, this time wishing her fans to have a glorious 2021 and make it count.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 10:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Malaika Arora has shared a new pool picture.

Malaika Arora is making the most of her Goa vacation while staying at sister Amrita Arora’s new holiday home at the Candolim Beach. Lighting up Sunday for her fans, the fitness enthusiast and reality show host dropped a stunning picture from her swimming session on Instagram.

Sharing a happy picture that shows her peeking out from the pool in a printed black and yellow bikini, Malaika wrote, “Smile, be happy n make your year count .... make 2021 glorious .... happy Sunday.” She shared it on her Instagram Stories as well and captioned it, “it’s a glorious Sunday.”

The post received more than 127000 likes and over 1000 comments in less than an hour.

 



Malaika is accompanied by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and few other friends. They have joined Amrita, her husband Shakeel Ladak and their two kids at the holiday home.

Malaika and Arjun are mostly keeping indoors in Goa as a precautionary measure during coronavirus pandemic. The two had earlier tested positive for the virus and recovered in home quarantine.

Amid multiple breathtaking pictures captured in or around the pool, Malaika had also shared a couple picture with Arjun on Instagram to kickstart the new year. She had captioned it, “It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful.” While Malaika was party ready in a shimmery silver suit, Arjun was in a printed shirt with his shirt buttons left open.

 

Also read: Step inside Amrita Arora’s gorgeous holiday home in Goa as Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora vacation there

Malaika had recently revealed in an interview to Zoom that Arjun could be her best quarantine partner. On being asked with whom she would like to quarantine with, she said, “He’s very entertaining. I would want to be in quarantine with him, because I think he is extremely entertaining. There’s never a dull moment with him. With me it’s more like... He keeps making fun of me.”

