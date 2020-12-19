Sections
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor step out together in masks for friend's birthday bash, see pics

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor step out together in masks for friend’s birthday bash, see pics

Best friends Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor were spotted together on Friday as they stepped out to celebrate friend Mallika Bhat’s birthday bash.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 12:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor spotted in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)

BFFs Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor finally met again after their Himachal vacation as they stepped out to celebrate friend Mallika Bhat’s birthday. They were spotted together on Friday.

While Kareena was in a Rolling Stones tee and black jeggings, Malaika was in a party mood in a shimmery jacket, colourful skirt and high-heeled boots. Both of them wore masks and kept their hair tied for their evening look.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Mallika Bhat’s birthday bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena is currently expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple had flown to Himachal Pradesh where Saif had to shoot for his film, Bhoot Police. Malaika had also joined them and boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who also stars in Bhoot Police.

Meanwhile, both Kareena and Malaika continue to remain busy. While Malaika is regularly spotted out and about in the city, mostly during her yoga outings, Kareena has been shooting back-to-back brand commercials.

Kareena recently bared her baby bump for the first time in an Instagram post. She shared an adorable picture, in which she gave a maternity spin to her pink athleisure. Kapoor captioned the post, “Two of us on the sets.”

Also read: Gauahar Khan visits Manish Malhotra for fittings ahead of wedding with Zaid Darbar, hesitates before removing mask for pics

Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She had incidentally played a pregnant woman in the film. Most recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for her film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. She will also be a part of Karan Johar’s Takht.

