Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora opens up on quarantining with Arjun Kapoor, says ‘There’s never a dull moment with him’

Malaika Arora opens up on quarantining with Arjun Kapoor, says ‘There’s never a dull moment with him’

Malaika Arora has said that she wouldn’t want to quarantine with anyone other than her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, whom she described in an interview as ‘extremely entertaining’.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official in 2019.

Television personality Malaika Arora said that her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, kept her quite entertained during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year. The couple came out victorious against the illness, after having contracted it around the same time in September.

In an interview, she was asked which actor she’d want to be quarantined with, only for entertainment purposes. Malaika replied by saying that she was, in fact, in quarantine with an entertaining actor in real life.

“He’s very entertaining,” she told Zoom in an interview. “I would want to be in quarantine with him, because I think he is extremely entertaining. There’s never a dull moment with him,” she added. “With me it’s more like... He keeps making fun of me.”

Speaking about her experience with Covid-19, Malaika had told Mumbai Mirror, “I wasn’t able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt.”

Arjun, meanwhile, told Hindustan Times, “It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright.”

Also read: Malaika Arora models for Arjun Kapoor, he wants you to ‘check her out’. See pic

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. In an interview to Filmfare, he spoke about what made them decide to go public. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
by Shishir Gupta
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Haryana municipal elections tomorrow: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Covid-19 severity is affected by antibodies targeting protein: Study
by Asian News International | Jahnavi Gupta
Modi govt helped youth in northeast leave arms, participate in developing the region: Shah
by hindustantimes.com
Central Vista revamp: MPs’ offices to come up in place of two buildings
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.