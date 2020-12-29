Malaika Arora poses by pool, enjoys a sunny vacation at Amrita Arora’s beach home in Goa. See pics

Malaika Arora is sharing stylish pictures from her New Year’s getaway at sister Amrita Arora’s holiday home in Goa. On Tuesday, she shared multiple pictures of herself posing by the pool in a swimsuit.

One photo showed her in a green, animal print swimsuit, wearing her hair in a tight braid, with a pair of dark sunglasses. In another, she is seen with her eyes closed, enjoying a serene time in the pool. Another photo showed her in a green dress, looking at the pool from a stunning balcony.

“Home away from home @azarabeachhouse ......bliss n tranquility . Jus too stunning @shaklad @amuaroraofficial @rainforest.talisman #labouroflove #goa,” she captioned her picture. The beach house is located in Candolim and boasts of five bedrooms and a stunning new of the sea.

Malaika’s boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor is also there with her for the vacation. He had shared pictures from the house on Monday, praising Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak for making it so beautiful. Sharing pictures of himself chilling in the living room, Arjun wrote, “When u don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial !!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse.” Malaika’s son Arhaan is also there for the holiday along with Amrita’s family.

Malaika and Arjun were both diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this year. After recovering, she accompanied him to Dharamshala, where he was shooting for Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said in an interview to Filmfare.

