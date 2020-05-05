Sections
Malaika Arora posts pic with her parents, sister Amrita: ‘50 days and counting, missing you guys’

Malaika Arora is missing her parents, Joyce and Anil, as they are staying separately through the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: May 05, 2020 13:36 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Malaika Arora with parents and sister Amrita Arora.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has been in self isolation through the lockdown period. The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to post a throwback family picture with her parents and sister Amrita and mentioned how she was missing them.

She wrote: “50 days n counting .... miss u guys.” Her sister Amrita too commented and said “Miss you’ll toooo much”. Actor Dia Mirza dropped red heart emojis. In the picture, Malaika, her mother Joyce, father Anil Arora and sister Amrita Arora pose for a black-and-white picture.

 

On March 2, Malaika had shared a picture of her mother on her birthday and written “Mommy’s bdayyyyyyyy.” Around New Year, she had posted a picture of a family get-together; Arjun Kapoor was a part of it as well.



Through the coronavirus lockdown, Malaika has been posting pictures of a relaxed time at her home, cooking some Malabari cuisine or posting throwback pictures. A few days back, she had posted a picture with her son, when he was a little boy and had written: “#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face.”

Philosophising about life during lockdown, she had earlier written: “Cook, clean ,workout,staying positive , sleep,some introspection ,family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home....”

Preparing a Malabari cuisine, early into the lockdown, she had written: “I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious ‘Malabari veg stew for the soul’. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who’s a lovely cook.”

“Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe!”

