Malaika Arora pulls off complicated yoga pose in new pic, can you ace it too?

Television personality and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has posted a new picture of herself, performing a yoga pose. “Hey everyone. I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves,” she wrote in her caption.

The picture shows Malaika doing the ‘halasana’, wearing a blue sports bra and yoga pants. In her caption, she listed the benefits of the pose, and also offered a step-by-step guide on performing it. She wrote, “Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts.”

She continued, “So here I am, back at it and back for you, with #malaikasmoveoftheweek So all of you who’ve been spending Monday’s wondering what to do, its time to stretch out those muscles!” Malaika concluded her message by saying, “Halasana is known to calm you sympathetic nervous system and flush out toxins - from your body and your mind. Now let’s see some beautiful pictures rolling in and get the week started!”

Malaika has always been known for her ‘gym looks’ and promoting yoga and pilates on social media. During the lockdown, she shared several reflective messages for her fans, and also participated in social media banter with her friends and family.

Also read: Malaika Arora takes a dig at son Arhaan Khan, his cousin Nirvan’s fashion sense: ‘What were you boys thinking?’

She recently shared a throwback picture of her son, Arhaan, and his cousin, Nirvaan, and poked fun at their fashion sense. She wrote in her caption, “Wat were u boys thinking ???”

Follow @htshowbiz for more