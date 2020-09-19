Malaika Arora reunites with family, dog Casper two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19, shares picture from bedroom

Malaika Arora, who had tested positive for Covid-19, seems to have finally moved out of quarantine and reunited with her family. The actor has shared a picture from her bedroom on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Reunited.”

The picture shows Malaika’s feet with her dog Casper sitting besides her on the bed. She seems to be watching a film or a show featuring Sarah Jessica Parker as she also enjoys the view from her balcony.

Malaika had shared a glimpse of her time in quarantine on Instagram. It showed her son Arhaan and dog Casper looking at her from the other balcony. “Love knows no boundaries. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through,” she had written in caption.

Malaika had been shooting for the show India’s Best Dancer when she decided to undergo the test. Talking about how she dealt with it, Malaika told Mid-Day in an interview, “Luckily, my family had not contracted the virus. I was shocked when I tested positive because I had not shown any major symptoms or experienced discomfort. I was advised to self-quarantine at home. I made sure that I didn’t step out of my room, and didn’t come in contact with anyone, including my son (Arhaan), the house staff and our dog Casper.”

She revealed how it affected her fitness routine but she made sure to do at least some basic breathing exercises during the period. She said, “I did not have breathlessness, but showed some mild symptoms. I complained of weakness, which tends to happen when your body is fighting a disease. While I couldn’t practise my yoga routine as I was weak, I made sure I performed the basic asanas, and practised breathing exercises like anulom vilom and kapalbhati.”

Malaika had shared the news of her testing positive on September 7. She had written on Instagram, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”

