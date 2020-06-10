Sections
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests positive for Covid-19

Malaika Arora’s building sealed after resident tests positive for Covid-19

Malaika Arora’s building in the Bandra area of Mumbai has been made a containment zone after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Malaika Arora had been quarantining with son Arhaan.

Television personality Malaika Arora’s building in Mumbai has been made a containment zone after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. The building was sealed on June 8, Hindustan Times can independently confirm.

Malaika has been sharing regular social media updates throughout the lockdown. She had been quarantining with her son, Arhaan. In visuals that were shared during the lockdown, Malaika was also spotted participating in a paying tributes to frontline workers with actor boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

 

 



 

From cooking videos to fun memes with her dog Casper, to trolling her son and having fun exchanges with Arjun on social media, Malaika has been active online during the lockdown. In a video shared by her, she’d spoken about her daily routine. “My every morning ritual, stand under the sun and get my share of Vitamin D, which I think is so essential. Don’t forget, just get the morning sun,” she’d said.

Also read: Malaika Arora pulls off complicated yoga pose in new pic, can you ace it too?

Earlier this week, Malaika had teased somewhat of a return to public life by sharing a picture of herself performing a yoga asana. She encouraged her followers to attempt it as well. She’d written, “Hey everyone. I know you’ve been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this ‘new normal’ and a lot of you have been asking me what I’m doing at home, how I’m staying regular at my workouts.”

