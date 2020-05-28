Sections
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora shares her morning routine, endorses some time in ‘marvellous sun’

Malaika Arora shares her morning routine, endorses some time in ‘marvellous sun’

Malaika Arora shared a video soaking in some Vitamin D amid quarantine.

Updated: May 28, 2020 13:46 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Malaika Arora shared her morning routine.

Malaika Arora on Thursday shared a video soaking in some Vitamin D amid quarantine. The 46-year-old star put out the video on Instagram wherein she made her fans aware of her ‘every morning retro’.

In the video, Malaika is seen soaking in the sun. She said, “My every morning retro, stand in the sun, to get my shared of Vitamin D because it is so essential.” Advising her fans to try the same, Arora added, “Don’t forget! Just get that marvellous sun.”

 

Malaika is seen flaunting her pink glow as she ties her hair in a bun, sporting a navy-blue round neck tee, as she stands in the backdrop of a sunny sky. Along with the post she wrote, “#vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe.”



Lately, the mother of one has been sharing with her fans, the updates on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on her Instagram posts.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a no-makeup avatar sporting a kaftan just like her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, telling Kareena that she has swapped her gym wear for kaftans amid lockdown.

Following the post, Kareena shared Malaika’s photo on her Instagram stories and playfully trolled the diva as she asked her to swap her choice of drink. She posted on her Instagram story, “The only thing you haven’t replaced is juice for wine. Love you Malaika.”

