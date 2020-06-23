Malaika Arora shares hilarious meme on how to dress post quarantine

Malaika Arora on Tuesday posted a funny meme on how confused she is likely to be when it comes to dressing up once the coronavirus quarantine ends. Malaika could be mirroring our own thoughts and it’s comforting to know that we’re all feeling the same way.

In the last two and half months, Malaika has been sharing candid moments from her home. Sharing one picture with her pet Casper and son Arhaan, she had written: “Centre of our universe #Casper #part2 @iamarhaankhan #stayhomestaysafe.”

Malaika Arora shared an Instagram story on the subject.

Staying at home also meant that her radiant beauty without makeup was there for all to see. One of her posts she also mentioned how she has been pretty much living in kaftans. She said, “Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown.” In another video, she had shared, she mentioned how she never forgot to stand in early morning sun to get her daily dose of vitamin D. She wrote: “#vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe.” After the first 50 days of quarantine, she had posted a picture of her parents and her sister and written how much she was missing them. She said: “50 days n counting .... miss u guys.”

Malaika is, of course, passionate about fitness and yoga and routinely shares pictures and videos doing tough yogic poses. As a run-up to the International Yoga Day on June 21, 2020, she had declared that she would share 14 yoga asanas. On June 10, she had written: “Yoga for me is that one hour to myself that I never miss. So as we count down to #InternationalYogaDay I want to share something fun with you’ll - #14Days14Asanas.”

