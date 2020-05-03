Malaika Arora shares throwback pic with son Arhaan from ‘a time where life felt normal’

Sections
Malaika Arora is missing the ‘normal’ days when she could enjoy a meal with her friend and family in the sun, outdoors.

Updated: May 03, 2020 15:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Malaika Arora shared this photo with her son on Instagram.

Malaika Arora has shared a sweet throwback picture with her son Arhaan. It shows the mother-son duo enjoying a feast in the sun.

“#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass #weallinthistogether,” she captioned her post. Malaika is seen in a red top while Arhaan is in a white T-shirt. He is giving her a kiss as she smiles for the camera.

 

Malaika is currently in lockdown with Arhaan at their Mumbai home. She recently shared a selfie from home, revealing how she is feeling in the lockdown. “Another week goes by... wondering wat awaits us....but for now loving the sun on my skin n the wind in my hair n the comfort of knowing that I have a roof over my head with my loved ones.”



Also read: Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pay tribute to veteran actor, see pic

She also shared the video of the song ‘Bare Necessities’ from the popular animated film The Jungle Book and urged people to stick to its motto during the lockdown period.

Arhaan is Malaika’s son from ex-husband, actor and film producer Arbaaz Khan. Malaika is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor.

