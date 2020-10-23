Malaika Arora steps out to celebrate her 47th birthday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive co-star on being summoned by NCB

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Mirzapur 2 review: Ali Fazal takes on Pankaj Tripathi in Amazon’s hyper-violent show

If Mirzapur was an awkward teenager eager to make an impression in the big boys’ club, Mirzapur season 2 is a middle-aged man who is burdened by everything he has seen. Where Mirzapur waltzed in, Mirzapur 2 treads cautiously. If Mirzapur revelled in sensationalising sex and violence, Mirzapur 2 knows that you are already invested in the dark, dark world of the Amazon Prime series. It is here to give you your fix.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Prabhas: Did you know the Baahubali star wanted to be a hotelier?

Thanks to the global reach of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, Prabhas is no longer an Indian actor and his popularity has transcended boundaries. His talent goes beyond playing the father-son duo in Baahubali. On the occasion of his 41st birthday, we present to you some lesser known facts from his life. What do you know about Prabhas when you take the star out of him?

(Read full story here)

Sapna Pabbi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive co-star, responds to reports that she’s gone missing after being summoned by NCB

Actor Sapna Pabbi, who worked with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive, has responded to reports that she is absconding after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Bollywood drugs probe. Sapna, in an Instagram post, wrote that she is in London.

(Read full story here)

Malaika Arora birthday bash: Actor poses with son Arhaan as she heads out for a party. See pics

Actor Malaika Arora is all set to ring in her 47th birthday with friends and family. Malaika was spotted outside her home on Thursday evening with her son Arhaan. Malaika was seen in a bright orange pantsuit and matching, colourful mask.

(Read full story here)

As Sanjay Dutt comes out ‘victorious’ after cancer diagnosis, wife Maanayata Dutt throws another birthday party for kids. See pics

Sanjay Dutt had recently shared the news of him coming out victorious after being diagnosed with lung cancer, on the occasion of his kids Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday. After sharing a glimpse of their birthday celebration on Wednesday, his wife Maanayata has now shared several pictures from another birthday party.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more