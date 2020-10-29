Malvi Malhotra, stabbed by stalker, says she’s undergone plastic surgery: ‘He wanted to injure my face’

Actor Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed by a man for allegedly turning down his advances, has undergone plastic surgery. Malvi was stabbed thrice, and is currently being treated at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

She said in an interview that the accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, had intended to attack her face, but she protected herself with her hands.

Narrating the chain of events on the day of the incident, she told ETimes that she was returning home from a coffee shop in Andheri when Yogesh pulled over in a car. “I told him to stop the tamasha. Instead, he got down from the car and stabbed me in my stomach. Next, he wanted to injure my face. I kept my hand on the face to avoid any injuries but his knife went deep into my right hand and wounded it badly. The fingers region in my left hand also got inflicted with bruises. I went down on the ground as I had started to bleed profusely,” she said.

Malvi said that she had met Yogesh a couple of times in January, for work. They met again in Ooty, where she was shooting for a Tamil film. She said she had been avoiding him since then. “At this third meeting, he told me that he loves me and wants to marry me. I politely told him that is not possible but we can still remain friends. After that, I refrained from meeting him,” she said.

Malvi said that Yogesh stopped bothering her for a while, but soon began sending her flowers and showing up unannounced at her building, and waiting for hours on end. “I think it will take 2-3 months before I am alright. Right now, the fingers of my left hand are not moving. The knife incision in my stomach was about 1.5 inches,” she concluded.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams attack on Malvi Malhotra, says ‘this is what happens to small town strugglers’

On Wednesday, actor Kangana Ranaut offered her support to Malvi. In a tweet, she wrote, “This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?” Tagging National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, Kangana added, “Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more