Sections
Home / Bollywood / Man claiming to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s spiritual healer says Rhea Chakraborty approached him

Man claiming to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s spiritual healer says Rhea Chakraborty approached him

A new report says Sushant Singh Rajput was treated by a spiritual healer for his depression. The healer also alleged that it was Rhea Chakraborty who approached him to treat the actor.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed FIR against his son’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was treated by a spiritual healer, says a new report in Times Now. The healer told the channel that it was Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who had approached him.

The report identified a person named Mohan Sadashiv Joshi as the healer. Speaking to the channel, he said how he had been approached by Rhea reportedly to help Sushant cope with depression. Joshi had met Sushant in the month of November last year. He added that Rhea had done all the talking while the couple was in touch with him, as Sushant never spoke about his troubles.

Another report in Times of India said that Joshi has also revealed how Bandra Police had asked him to come to the police station to record his statement but owing to age and medical condition, he could not make it to the police station.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar and Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, calls out portrayal of patriotism



Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is since being investigated by Mumbai Police. In late July, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and cheating among other charges. This led to a turf war between Maharashtra and Bihar Police. In the meanwhile, a number of people, led by Sushant’s family, have been demanding a full fledged Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter. Enforcement Directorate too is checking into financial irregularities, if any, in Sushant’s financial transactions.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Bank of Baroda
Aug 17, 2020 16:31 IST
IITs should pay attention to problems faced by farmers, rural India: Vice President Naidu
Aug 17, 2020 16:29 IST
SC to consider larger questions case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal
Aug 17, 2020 16:29 IST
Japan’s leader visits hospital, raising health concerns
Aug 17, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.