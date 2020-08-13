Man gets Sonu Sood’s face and name tattooed on his arm, see the actor’s response

Actor Sonu Sood has become a real-life hero for many during the pandemic, and one of his fans showed his love in a rather creative way. The man, named Shubham, got Sonu’s face and name tattooed on his arm.

In a video that is doing the rounds online, Sonu says that he is having a really good time on the sets of the reality show, India’s Best Dancer. He goes on to say that one of the reasons for this is the love of one of his fans he befriended during the pandemic.

Sonu introduces the fan, Shubham, and says that he got a ‘surprise’ from him. Shubham then shows the camera a tattoo of Sonu’s face he got on his arm and another of the actor’s name. Sonu says that when he heard about Shubham’s gesture, he asked him, “Aapne aisa kyun kiya (Why did you do this)?”

Appealing to his fans to not show their love for him in such ways, Sonu then says, “Shubham, aisa dobara mat karo, mere dost. Koi bhi aisa mat karo. Mujhe pata hai ki aap mujhe bohot pyaar karte ho but please (Shubham, please don’t do such things again, buddy. I request everyone to not do something like this. I know you love me a lot, but please).”

Earlier, a plumber from Odisha who was able to return to his hometown with Sonu’s help, named his welding shop after the actor - Sonu Sood Welding Shop. Sonu had said that while he has endorsed many brands in the past, this was ‘something special’. He had also promised to visit the shop whenever he is in Odisha and also try his hand at welding.

Sonu has been at the forefront of relief efforts since the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe. He has been arranging special buses, trains and flights for stranded migrant workers and students to return to their homes.

