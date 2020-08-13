Sections
Home / Bollywood / Man gets Sonu Sood’s face and name tattooed on his arm, see the actor’s response

Man gets Sonu Sood’s face and name tattooed on his arm, see the actor’s response

Shubham, one of Sonu Sood’s fans, got the actor’s face and name tattooed on his arm. Watch the video to see Sonu’s reaction.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 08:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shubham got Sonu Sood’s face and name tattooed on his arm.

Actor Sonu Sood has become a real-life hero for many during the pandemic, and one of his fans showed his love in a rather creative way. The man, named Shubham, got Sonu’s face and name tattooed on his arm.

In a video that is doing the rounds online, Sonu says that he is having a really good time on the sets of the reality show, India’s Best Dancer. He goes on to say that one of the reasons for this is the love of one of his fans he befriended during the pandemic.

Sonu introduces the fan, Shubham, and says that he got a ‘surprise’ from him. Shubham then shows the camera a tattoo of Sonu’s face he got on his arm and another of the actor’s name. Sonu says that when he heard about Shubham’s gesture, he asked him, “Aapne aisa kyun kiya (Why did you do this)?”

 



Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta on CBI probe: Family ‘will never be able to live a peaceful life’ until truth is out

Appealing to his fans to not show their love for him in such ways, Sonu then says, “Shubham, aisa dobara mat karo, mere dost. Koi bhi aisa mat karo. Mujhe pata hai ki aap mujhe bohot pyaar karte ho but please (Shubham, please don’t do such things again, buddy. I request everyone to not do something like this. I know you love me a lot, but please).”

Earlier, a plumber from Odisha who was able to return to his hometown with Sonu’s help, named his welding shop after the actor - Sonu Sood Welding Shop. Sonu had said that while he has endorsed many brands in the past, this was ‘something special’. He had also promised to visit the shop whenever he is in Odisha and also try his hand at welding.

Sonu has been at the forefront of relief efforts since the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe. He has been arranging special buses, trains and flights for stranded migrant workers and students to return to their homes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh-based NGO sets up mobile library in minivan
Aug 13, 2020 10:02 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 13, 2020
Aug 13, 2020 09:53 IST
Bulked-up Mitchell Starc hopes to test 160kph mark
Aug 13, 2020 09:46 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parametres stable: Hospital
Aug 13, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.