Man says Sonu Sood is the next Amitabh Bachchan, his humble response wins over the internet

Actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrants return to their home towns amid the lockdown for past two months. However, he has remained modest in the face of immense praise coming his way both in real life and social media.

He recently won over Twitter after his humble response when a fan compared him to legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. A fan had written, “Jab sab theek ho jayega, uske baad appko har Sunday shoot se chutti leni padegi. Log apse milne aenge. Jo log ghumne ayenge wo puchenge ki Sonu Sood ka ghar kahan hain. Sonu Sood agla Amitabh (Bachchan). (When all is well and everything gets back to normal, you will have to take leaves on Sunday, from shoot. People will come to visit you, they will ask for your house. Sonu Sood is thee next Amitabh).”

For years, every Sunday, fans gather outside Amitabh’s Mumbai residence and he makes an appearance to meet them.

A humble Sonu had a quick response, “Wo kyu mere ghar ayenge dost, mai un sab ke ghar jaunga. Bahut sare aloo paranthe, paan aur chai udhar hai mere doston pe (Why should they come to my house? I will visit their houses. Aloo parantha, pan and tea is due on many of my friends).”

Amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Sonu has been working actively and consistently to help migrant workers to reach their native places in other states. He has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from the various state governments.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of Maharashtra governor tweeted, “Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states.” Sonu responded, “Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families Honoured.”

