Man worships Sonu Sood for getting him to his mother, calls him god; actor says ‘Bhai aise mat kar’

A man who was able to meet his mother thanks to the help of actor Sonu Sood, shared a video of himself conducting a puja in his honour. The actor replied to the man and asked for the blessings of his mother.

In a tweet, the man shared a video of himself worshipping Sonu, and wrote, “The one who helps another meet his mother is a god. Sonu Sood, I believe you’re no less than a god. You helped me meet my mother and made my dream a reality.” Sonu in his reply wrote, “Don’t do this, brother. Instead ask you mother to bless me.”

Sonu’s tweet has been ‘liked’ over 16000 times. The actor has received widespread praise for his efforts in helping migrant workers reach their home states during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. On Monday, the actor personally saw off over 1000 migrants travelling to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In a statement, as per the Indian Express, the actor said, “The trains with the migrants left today from Thane to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We have arranged meal kits and sanitisers for all our travellers. I thank the Maharashtra Government for their support. I am making sure to do everything in my capacity to help our migrants. I have pledged to not stop until the last migrant reaches home.”

Another migrant, whom Sonu helped travel to his village, wrote to the actor inviting him to his home. Sonu replied, “I shall come visit once your brothers and sisters are back home as well.”

Besides earnest messages such as these, the actor has also been receiving humorous requests on social media. While one person asked to be taken away from her husband, another asked Sonu for his help in getting to a liquor shop.

