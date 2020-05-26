Mandana Karimi busts rumours that she has coronavirus in Instagram live: ‘Guys, educate yourselves’

Actor Mandana Karimi shut down speculation that she has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and clarified in an Instagram live that she has an eye infection. She also assured fans that she was fine and ‘taking care of’ it with the help of her doctor.

“The reason I came live is because some of you sent me messages of concern, asking if I have got coronavirus and what is happening. Thank you so much for your concern. No, I haven’t got coronavirus. I just have an eye infection, which I am taking care of, with my doctor,” she said.

“Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions to anyone. When you don’t even know about the symptoms of any sort of sickness, you can’t really be a doctor and you can’t be making assumptions,” she added.

Mandana said that the eye infection was probably caused when she was cleaning the house, and accidentally touched her eye with her hand, which was in contact with chemicals. She also advised fans to be cautious while cleaning their houses. “Make sure you are careful because this can happen to you. We keep using hand sanitisers, even at home… Probably it has contacted my eye and that is why this has happened,” she said.

During the live, Mandana also said that her dog Elvis was staying with a friend for a few days, as she cannot take him downstairs for a walk or do too much around the house due to her infection.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mandana said that she is constantly talking to her friends and family through video calls, as she is all alone in Mumbai during the lockdown. “It is a strange experience to be locked down. I was shooting in Mumbai for the last two months and was barely home and suddenly, I am home [all the time],” she added.

Mandana has participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 9, on which she was the second runner-up. She has also acted in films such as Main Aur Charles and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

