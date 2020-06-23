Mandana Karimi says she is open to love, marriage: ‘The day I am ready, I am going to fall in love’

Sections
Mandana Karimi said that she is open to falling in love and getting married again.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mandana Karimi is not embittered by her failed marriage.

Mandana Karimi has said she is open to a second marriage and starting a family, and is not cynical about love either.

In an interview with Zoom, Mandana said, “The day you are going to stop loving, you are not a human anymore and there is no humanity and that’s a problem. So let’s say, if a dog is going to bite me, it doesn’t mean I say goodbye to animals or I am not going to love animals. I am an animal lover. If a dog bites me, in that situation, the dog was probably in a bad mood or something, or maybe I poked the dog. It doesn’t make him a bad dog.”

Mandana married Gaurav Gupta in January 2017 after two years of being in a relationship. However, in July that year, she filed a case of domestic violence against him and his family. She withdrew the complaint in August 2017.

The bitter experience has not made Mandana disillusioned with the institution of marriage. “For me also, I might have gone through so much and the day I am ready, I am going to fall in love again. I absolutely believe in marriage and family because that’s what my core morals are. I come from a country like Iran. Iran is very similar to Indian culture. For us, getting married, having kids, a family making a house - all that is the basic morale of any family,” she said.



 

Mandana made her full-fledged Bollywood debut opposite Kunal Kemmu in Bhaag Johnny. She shot to fame after appearing in the ninth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. She also starred in the film Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

Earlier this month, Mandana made her digital debut with the Zee5 series The Casino, which also stars Karanvir Bohra and Pooja Banerjee.

