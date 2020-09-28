Mandira Bedi flies to Maldives for Mouni Roy’s birthday, jokes ‘no kissing on the lips’. Watch fun video

Mandira Bedi travelled all the way to Maldives amid the Covid-19 pandemic to be with Mouni Roy, who turned 35 on Monday. Mandira shared a selfie video with Mouni, in which they were seen dancing and letting their hair down by the beach.

“So, I have had my nose tickled multiple times, I have travelled 15 hours to get to paradise for her birthday!!! Mouni, I love you! Happy birthday to you. There is no place I would rather be,” Mandira said in the video, before hugging and kissing the birthday girl. “No kissing on the lips!,” she jokingly added, to which Mouni laughed and repeated the same thing.

While Mandira wore a red bandeau bikini with a halter neck, Mouni opted for a black two-piece on which she wore a loose white half-sleeved shirt with a tropical print. The two girls also did a little dance for the camera.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mandira wrote, “#happybirthday Mon!! I have SO SO so much love for you. When we met when we did, I never could imagine where you and I would be.. but here we are a little bit later.. and it’s A Pyaar Ka Bhandaar!!!! Thank for being in my life and Haq-se now I’m in yours. You are stuck with my for life. There’s someone I know who once taught me how to say it right!!! Wuvvvvvvvvvv you!”

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pours his heart out in moving note: ‘I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin’

“I WUVVVVV YOU SO MUCH MORE. thank you for being in my life.... thank you for loving me regardless of all my goods and bads... my dearest dearest M,” Mouni commented on the post.

Mouni also posted a video from the beachside property she is staying at in Maldives. “Thank you for the lovely birthday morning & the day that ll follow... so grateful,” she wrote in her caption.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen alongside Purab Kohli in the Zee5 original film London Confidential. She will be seen next as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more