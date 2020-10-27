Sections
Home / Bollywood / Mandira Bedi says she took a private jet to fly daughter Tara home: ‘On video calls, she kept asking us when are you coming’

Mandira Bedi says she took a private jet to fly daughter Tara home: ‘On video calls, she kept asking us when are you coming’

Mandira Bedi has revealed that her nine-year-old son Vir treats her like a pesky little sister while she calls him Viru bhaiyya. He even introduced her to his classmates during his online class.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mandira Bedi has adopted a four-year-old girl child, Tara.

Mandira Bedi is a happy mother of two now after welcoming her second child, a daughter whom they have named Tara, in July. The actor and her husband Rraj Kaushal adopted the four-year-old from near Jabalpur and are busy home schooling her as schools remain shut amid coronavirus pandemic.

Mandira has revealed that the child has now learnt about colours, English alphabets and can count up to 50 and write from 1 to 20.

Talking about how they first met each other virtually during lockdown, Mandira told The Times of India in an interview, “We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, ‘When are you coming?’ Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable.”

Tara is now a younger sibling to Mandira’s nine-year-old son, Vir. “Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiyya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class. All of them got excited and kept asking her questions. We then told them that she can’t speak English and knows only Jabalpur,” she added.



Talking about how they brought her home during lockdown, she said, “Rraj went to Jabalpur first, while Vir and I took a private jet the next day. By the time we reached, he had completed all the legal formalities. We fetched them at the airport and flew back.”

Mandira had earlier talked about her desire to adopt a girl in an interview to Hindustan Times. “Rraj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara,” she had said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mom reveals ‘the stupidest thing’ she said after actor’s Miss World crowning moment in 2000, watch

Mandira recently announced her arrival with a family picture on Instagram. She wrote in caption, “She has come to us, Like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit. With eyes that sparkle like stars. Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed. Tara Bedi Kaushal. Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

