Mandira Bedi shares new pic with daughter Tara, says son was ‘jealous’ of his sister

In October, actor and host Mandira Bedi shared pictures of her four-year-old adopted daughter, Tara Bedi Kaushal. She shared a new picture with Tara recently, and in an interview, spoke about the adoption process and how her son Vir has reacted to the new member in the family.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mandira wrote: “Mera Tala aur chaabi bhi ! #LockStar.” The black-and-white picture showed the mother and daughter in a huddle.

In an interview to Mid Day, speaking about Tara, Madira said that her daughter lived an adoption home in Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh: “Tara comes from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, a town that’s five hours away from the nearest airport. At the time, it was the height of the lockdown, and Tikamgarh also had a few positive coronavirus cases. When Raj made it to the centre to meet her, he said, she sat on his lap and said, ‘Chalo’. She was all set to go with him. She was not sad to leave [the centre] and had no tears.”

Mandira spoke about the long and tiring adoption process. She also spoke about how they initially connected with the little girl. They saw her picture first and connected over video chats.

Tara joined their family on July 28, 2020. Mandira spoke about her six-year-old son, who was initially keen on getting a kid sister. But by the time Tara joined them, he had grown up. “We had started the adoption process when he was six, and he was excited back then. But now, at nine, he was a bit like, ‘I am not sure how I feel about this’.” Vir has warmed up to her now, she added, and has also introduced her to his classmates over Zoom.

As a parent, Mandira had initially struggled to strike a balance between them. She mentioned how her son once told her: “‘I feel jealous when you tell her, good girl’. So, I am now paying him more attention too.”

