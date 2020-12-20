Maniesh Paul shares stylish photo after testing negative for Covid-19, jokes about being ‘in the orange of my health’

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul has recovered from Covid-19. He took to Instagram to announce the news, along with a stylish photo of himself posing in a chair, wearing an orange sweatshirt, cargo pants with a camouflage print and olive green sneakers.

“IM BACK!! TESTED NEGATIVE!! Yesssss!! Im in the orange of my health now. Thank you all for all the love and prayers!!pls wear a mask and be safe. P.S: i took it off just for the picture. P.P.S : about the place,the picture and the haircut, wait for my next post #mp #look#hair #health #feelsgood #blessed #life,” he wrote.

Actor Natasa Stankovic dropped a hug emoji on the post. Singer Alka Yagnik commented, “God bless.” Actor Monalisa wrote, “Stay colourful always.” Fans also expressed their joy at the news of his recovery.

Maniesh was in Chandigarh, shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, when he was diagnosed with Covid-19. His co-stars Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor had also tested positive but have now recovered and resumed shooting for the film, which also features Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

On December 8, Maniesh had shared the news of his Covid-19 diagnosis with fans. “SO I HAVE TESTED COVID POSITIVE...but its very mild...nothing to worry...will bounce back soon...we all need to be extra careful....dnt let the guard down...thanks for all the get well soon wishes... #mp #life #homebound #lockdown #2 weeks #bebacksoon #staysafe #staywell,” he had written on Instagram.

During his quarantine, Maniesh shared fun videos on Instagram to entertain his fans. In one of them, he was seen wearing an Iron Man mask and ironing clothes. In another, he wore a Spider Man mask and could be seen cleaning the ceiling fan.

