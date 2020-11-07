Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Maniesh Paul to star with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in his next?

Maniesh Paul to star with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in his next?

A source tells us that actor Maniesh Paul has been roped in for a film starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and the shoot will start in Chandigarh.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:37 IST

By HTC, Hindustan Times

Actor Maniesh Paul is known for hosting reality and award shows, and starring in films such as Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2.

Actor Maniesh Paul, after films such as Mickey Virus (2013) and Tere Bin Laden 2 (2016), is all set to be seen in his next Bollywood film, and a big one at that. We have exclusively learnt that the actor has joined the cast of an upcoming film which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

While the details of Paul’s character have been kept under wraps, according to a source close to the development, he has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the family drama where Neetu and Anil would be playing his onscreen parents. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta who had helmed the hit Good Newwz (2019).

 

The source further states, “Maniesh has been recently signed for this film after various readings and constructive discussions, so as to mould the character to fit his personality. He plays a very important role which fits the family puzzle quite perfectly and has a strong character sketch that impacts the film.”

The yet untitled film, based in North India, is likely to go on floors later this month, and will be shot in Chandigarh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
Nov 07, 2020 13:50 IST
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Nov 07, 2020 11:31 IST
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
Nov 07, 2020 14:07 IST
Tech, innovation will be key in post-Covid world: Modi at IIT-Delhi event
Nov 07, 2020 13:59 IST

latest news

Emraan on nepotism: I can’t be apologetic if I’m a part of a film family
Nov 07, 2020 14:51 IST
MI post adorable video of Hardik Pandya playing with son Agastya
Nov 07, 2020 14:51 IST
Divyenndu: OTT is a much more happier space for every artiste
Nov 07, 2020 14:46 IST
Madhurima Tuli: Bollywood is not such a welcoming place, it is harsh
Nov 07, 2020 14:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.