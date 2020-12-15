Manikarnika co-director Krish challenges Kangana Ranaut ‘one last time’, says ‘I feared I’ll remain unknown to the world’

Director Krish, who has accused actor Kangana Ranaut of hijacking his film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has spoken ‘one last time’ about the controversy. Krish was removed from the film, and Kangana claimed to have reshot significant portions of it, for which she took a co-director credit.

In an appearance on Samantha Akkineni’s talk show, SamJam, Krish was asked about the controversy. “I really want to speak one last time,” he said.

“After Kangana and her team watched the film, I got a call after two days... As a storyteller, I feared I’ll remain unknown to the world. As artists, we can only show it to the world when we get the right opportunities,” Krish said.

In a 2019 interview to SpotboyE, Krish had contested Kangana’s claim that she had shot 70% of the film. “Kangana has done 20-25% of the first half and 10-15% in the second half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way,” he’d said.

He continued, “Kangana even told me that Zee Studios hadn’t liked what I had made. It was looking like a Bhojpuri film. I laughed. People know my previous work. We argued but she wanted her own way. I just couldn’t understand,” adding Kangana was rude over the phone and she “is rude all the time.”

Kangana has been accused of similar interference by writer Apurva Asrani, who accused her of taking over Simran. Director Hansal Mehta, calling his time on the film a “painful memory,” told Huffington Post, “I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could’ve been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it’s…It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it’s difficult to speak about it. I don’t even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem.”

